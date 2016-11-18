BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Greencoat UK Wind Plc :
* Gross issue proceeds of 147 mln stg
* 133.6 mln new ordinary shares, at an issue price of 110 pence per share, will be issued, increasing total ordinary shares to 736.7 mln
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago