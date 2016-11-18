BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Talanx AG
* Expects primary insurance to account for about 50 percent of the operating profit (EBIT) after minorities by 2021
* Retail Germany division aims to deliver an EBIT contribution of at least eur 240 million a year from 2021 onwards
* Says Agreement has now been reached with the works councils in P&C on most of the relevant issues related to planned job cuts
* In Property/Casualty, Talanx targets a combined ratio of no more than 95 percent by 2021
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago