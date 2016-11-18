Nov 18 Talanx AG

* Expects primary insurance to account for about 50 percent of the operating profit (EBIT) after minorities by 2021

* Retail Germany division aims to deliver an EBIT contribution of at least eur 240 million a year from 2021 onwards

* Says Agreement has now been reached with the works councils in P&C on most of the relevant issues related to planned job cuts

* In Property/Casualty, Talanx targets a combined ratio of no more than 95 percent by 2021