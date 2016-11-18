Nov 18 Deneb Investments Ltd

* First half of financial year has been characterised by significant currency volatility

* Recorded an aggregate foreign exchange loss of R20.4 million during 6 months ended sept compared to an aggregate profit of R11.7 million

* Expects HEPS for six months ended Sept. 30 to be between 43.8 pct and 63.8 pct lower than last year

* Six-month core HEPS, excluding effect of foreign exchange adjustments, is expected to be between 235.5 pct and 255.5 pct higher