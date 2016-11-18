Nov 18 Vitrolife AB
* Kato ladies clinic chooses embryoscope+ for improved ivf
treatments
* order comprises eight embryoscope+ time-lapse incubators,
providing the Kato Ladies Clinic with a time-lapse capacity of
approximately 6000 treatments per year, making it the largest
time-lapse capacity in a single clinic in the world
* The first units will be installed during the fourth
quarter 2016 and the remaining units are planned to be installed
during the first quarter 2017
* kato ladies clinic and vitrolife have also agreed to
perform a joint research projecton on the application of
time-lapse in assisted reproduction, in particular with regards
to natural and low stimulation cycles
