Nov 18 Delarka Holding AB (publ) :

* Says its Delarka Fastighet unit calls for early redemption of its outstanding bond loan

* Unit's bonds will be redeemed at 102,00 percent of nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest from, but excluding, interest date Nov. 13 to, and including, redemption date

* Unit's bonds will be redeemed at 102.00 percent of nominal amount

