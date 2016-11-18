BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Delarka Holding AB (publ) :
* Says its Delarka Fastighet unit calls for early redemption of its outstanding bond loan
* Unit's bonds will be redeemed at 102,00 percent of nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest from, but excluding, interest date Nov. 13 to, and including, redemption date
* Unit's bonds will be redeemed at 102.00 percent of nominal amount
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )