Nov 18 Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Extends financing through Nya SFF

* Issued new bonds for 574 million Swedish crowns with maturity of 3.5 years

* In connection to new issue bonds for 500 million crowns maturing March 9, 2017 has been repurchased

* New bond was issued at premium and has fixed annual coupon of 1.42 pct

* Diös effective interest rate of the bond amounts to 0.98 percent