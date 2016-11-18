BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Extends financing through Nya SFF
* Issued new bonds for 574 million Swedish crowns with maturity of 3.5 years
* In connection to new issue bonds for 500 million crowns maturing March 9, 2017 has been repurchased
* New bond was issued at premium and has fixed annual coupon of 1.42 pct
* Diös effective interest rate of the bond amounts to 0.98 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )