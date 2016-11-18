BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Notes increase of Pimco Bravo shareholding in its share capital to around 17 percent
* Says Pimco does not intend to exceed threshold that would oblige it to launch takeover bid
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )