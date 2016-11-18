BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Bnp Paribas, Matmut statement:
* BNP Paribas, Matmut sign preliminary agreement to create a joint venture in the damage insurance sector
* BNP Cardif to own 66 pct, Matmut 34 pct of the venture
* Venture to be launched in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )