Nov 18 Bnp Paribas, Matmut statement:

* BNP Paribas, Matmut sign preliminary agreement to create a joint venture in the damage insurance sector

* BNP Cardif to own 66 pct, Matmut 34 pct of the venture

* Venture to be launched in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)