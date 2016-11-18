CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Ktl International Holdings Group Ltd -
* Reference is made to announcement of company in relation to a possible offer of issued shares of company dated 19 august 2016
* Termination of negotiation would have no material adverse impact on financial and operational position of company
* Negotiation with potential offeror in respect of proposed acquisition was terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.