BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 IOI Properties Group Bhd :
* Renounceable rights issue at an issue price of 1.38 rgt per rights share
* Proposed rights issue is mainly undertaken to raise funds to reduce the group's borrowings
* Proposing to undertake renounceable rights issue of up to 1.11 billion new ordinary shares of 1.00 rgt each in IOIPG Source text : (bit.ly/2fCfIRe) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )