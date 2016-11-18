Nov 18 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd

* Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - sept quarter net profit 434.2 million rupees

* Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 17.72 billion rupees

* Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 456.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 24.03 billion rupees