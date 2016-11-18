BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 18 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
* Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - sept quarter net profit 434.2 million rupees
* Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 17.72 billion rupees
* Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 456.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 24.03 billion rupees
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago