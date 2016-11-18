CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Lifebrandz Ltd
* Board wishes to announce that term sheet has been terminated by mutual agreement of parties
* Refers to announcement on 27 october 2016 in relation to execution of a term sheet with i m quarries limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.