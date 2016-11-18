BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Bank Of China Ltd :
* Resignation of chairman of board of supervisors
* Li Jun is the bank's incumbent supervisor, chairman of board of supervisors & chairman of duty performance
* Board of supervisors of bank received resignation from Li Jun
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago