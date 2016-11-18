Nov 18 Culturecom Holdings Ltd :
* Has noted decrease in price and increase in trading volume
of shares of company
* Super Sports has not yet confirmed accuracy and
correctness of statement to board
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 21
november 2016
* Has made enquiries with super sports in relation to
accuracy and correctness of statement
* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and
trading volume movements
* Noted certain press articles, reported that Suning
successfully bid 2019-2022 exclusive broadcasting rights for EPL
in mainland China & Macau
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: