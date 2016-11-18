Nov 18 Naspers Ltd :

* Expects core headline earnings per share for six months ended Sept. 30 to be between 23 pct (39 US cents) and 28 pct (47 US cents) higher than last year's 169 US cents

* Six-month headline earnings per share is expected to increase by between 10 pct (11 US cents) and 15 pct (17 US cents) from prior period's 114 US cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)