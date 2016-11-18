BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA charges sixth defendant in alleged investment fraud
* Offences relate to promotion and sale of shares through a succession of four alleged 'boiler room' companies, all of which traded from Docklands
* Charanjit Sandhu of Grays, Essex, appeared today before city of London Magistrates Court charged with conspiracy to defraud
* FCA has already charged five other defendants as a result of investigation in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2g4OHVl) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )