Nov 18 Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Atlatsa's bokoni platinum mine concludes two-year wage agreement with employees

* Atlatsa resources corp - agreement has been extended to all non-union affiliated employees in terms of section 23 of labour relations act 66 of 1995