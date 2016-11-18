Nov 18 Radian Group Inc :

* Radian group inc says currently has outstanding $68.0 million principal amount of notes

* Radian group inc says providing certain terms for potential future redemption of its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2019

* Radian group -option to redeem notes as long as daily closing sale price per share of common stock is at least 130 percent of then-current conversion price Source text bit.ly/2g2eMmm Further company coverage: