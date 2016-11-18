BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Radian Group Inc :
* Radian group inc says currently has outstanding $68.0 million principal amount of notes
* Radian group inc says providing certain terms for potential future redemption of its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2019
* Radian group -option to redeem notes as long as daily closing sale price per share of common stock is at least 130 percent of then-current conversion price Source text bit.ly/2g2eMmm Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )