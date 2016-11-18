BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Stobart Group Ltd :
* Share placing & proposed acquisition
* Parties are currently negotiating contracts and transaction is expected to complete during 2016
* Has sold 10,081,778 treasury shares, representing 2.8 percent of company's existing issued share capital, at 155 pence per share
* Agreed in principle to acquire remaining 33 pct interest in Propius Holdings Limited from Aer Lingus for a cash consideration of $14.7 mln
* Following acquisition of this stake, Stobart will own 100 pct of share capital of Propius
* Aggregate consideration for purchase along with associated transaction costs will be funded by a sale to an institutional investor of shares of 10 pence each
* Offer at a premium of 1.8 percent to closing mid-market price of 152.25 pence on Nov.17 2016, to raise 15.6 mln stg before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )