Nov 18 Storebrand Asa

* Says Swedish court Kammarratten has rejected Storebrand subsidiary SPP's appeal of the Administrative Court of Stockholm verdict from Dec. 9 2015

* Says judgement from 2015 was in respect of an appeal lodged by SPP against a decision issued by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) in 2014, in which FI refused permission to include the subordinated loan in the capital base

* The loan is today not included in the capital base and todays judgement does consequently not affect the solvency ratio under today's Solvency regulations

* Says will analyse the judgement before deciding whether or not to lodge an appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)