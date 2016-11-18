BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Storebrand Asa
* Says Swedish court Kammarratten has rejected Storebrand subsidiary SPP's appeal of the Administrative Court of Stockholm verdict from Dec. 9 2015
* Says judgement from 2015 was in respect of an appeal lodged by SPP against a decision issued by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) in 2014, in which FI refused permission to include the subordinated loan in the capital base
* The loan is today not included in the capital base and todays judgement does consequently not affect the solvency ratio under today's Solvency regulations
* Says will analyse the judgement before deciding whether or not to lodge an appeal
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago