BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
* Liu Jun, non-executive director of china everbright bank company limited has tendered his resignation to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )