CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Lifebrandz Ltd :
* Pursuant to term sheet it was proposed that co and/or its nominee acquires entire issued and paid-up share capital of Natural Essence Group SPV
* On 15 november 2016, entered into a binding term sheet with thomas family trust, and Forestor Hill International Ltd
* Purchase consideration for all of shares in issued share capital of target company shall be an aggregate of s$25 million
* Target company and/or its nominee shall procure or raise amount of s$5.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.