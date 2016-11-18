Nov 18 Lifebrandz Ltd :

* Pursuant to term sheet it was proposed that co and/or its nominee acquires entire issued and paid-up share capital of Natural Essence Group SPV

* On 15 november 2016, entered into a binding term sheet with thomas family trust, and Forestor Hill International Ltd

* Purchase consideration for all of shares in issued share capital of target company shall be an aggregate of s$25 million

* Target company and/or its nominee shall procure or raise amount of s$5.0 mln