BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
* President-Elect Trump is nearing a settlement in the Trump University fraud suits in New York & California - CNBC, citing a source
* President-Elect will agree to pay between $20 million - $25 million to settle the matter as part of settlement, which could happen as soon as Friday - CNBC
Source text - cnb.cx/2f7BwjW
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )