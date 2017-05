Nov 18 FINRA:

* SEC approved proposal requiring member firms to disclose on retail customer confirmations "mark-up" or "mark-down" for most transactions

* SEC also approved proposal from Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, which "harmonizes requirements" across FINRA, MSRB rulebooks

* Disclosure requirement to not apply to securities acquired in fixed-price offering, sold same day to retail customer at fixed price offering price Source text - (bit.ly/2gnzcuc)