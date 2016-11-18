Nov 18 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :

* 9 month rental income 9.5 million euros ($10.05 million) versus 9.5 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate Groot Handelsgebouw at end September 80.7 percent versus 71.7 percent year ago

* Maintains its expectation that the rental income will rise only slightly in 2016

* Maintains its expectation that occupancy rate at end year should rise