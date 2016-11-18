BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :
* 9 month rental income 9.5 million euros ($10.05 million) versus 9.5 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate Groot Handelsgebouw at end September 80.7 percent versus 71.7 percent year ago
* Maintains its expectation that the rental income will rise only slightly in 2016
* Maintains its expectation that the rental income will rise only slightly in 2016
* Maintains its expectation that occupancy rate at end year should rise
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago