Nov 18 S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Swiss Confederation 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; Outlook stable

* S&P - Believe Switzerland may hold another referendum weighing bilateral agreements against the limitation of immigration in the next one to two years

* S&P - Outlook reflects expectation that effectiveness of Swiss institutions, policymaking will continue to underpin Switzerland's strong credit metrics Source text (bit.ly/2g2Lq7v)