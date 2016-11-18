BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 FXCM Inc :
* Total stockholders' deficit of Company was overstated by $43.9 million as of September 30, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Audit Committee of Board concluded that previously issued financial statements as of Sept 30 should no longer be relied upon
* Management identified a material weakness in Company s internal control over financial reporting
* In accounting for non-controlling interest in group issued during Q3, effective controls were not maintained over allocation of net assets of group
* Discovered financial statement errors attributable to overstatement of redeemable non-controlling interest of $43.9 million as of September 30
* Overstatement result of error in determining initial values of controlling & non-controlling membership interests in FXCM Group as of Sept 1, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2f8qGdq) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )