Nov 18 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms Hungary at 'BBB-'; stable outlook
* Fitch on Hungary- expects no lasting deterioration in
relationship with EU partners despite recent disagreements over
migration policy
* Fitch on Hungary- expects growth will remain subdued
relative to peers, with real GDP growing 2.1% in 2016 from 3.1%
in 2015
* Fitch on Hungary - slowdown reflects impact of lower EU
funds' disbursements on public investment
* Fitch on Hungary - forecasts a government deficit in 2017
of 2.4% of GDP and 2.2% in 2018, from an expected 1.7% in 2016
Source text for Eikon: