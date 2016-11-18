BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Itc Corp Ltd :
* Expected to record a 20% to 40% decrease in profit for six months ended 30th september, 2016
* Expected results due to expected decrease in share of results of ITCP which announced that a 40% to 50% decrease in net profit for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )