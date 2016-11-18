BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Jiayuan International Group Ltd :
* Deal set out principal terms in respect of sale and purchase of equity interest
* Unit entered into investment framework agreement with vendors
* Sale and purchase of equity interest for an estimated consideration of approximately RMB693.4 million
* Shenzhen Dingxi Real Estate Development Co., Ltd is the target company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )