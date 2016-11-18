CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Nov 18 Four Seas Mercantile Holdings Ltd
* Is expected to record a substantial decline in gross profit for hy
* Expected results as group has lowered sale prices of certain products to combat with challenging market conditions
* Profit after taxation attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 september 2016 is expected to decrease by 10% to 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.