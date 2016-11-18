BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Fitch :
* Mexican banks to be among most exposed in Latin America if change in U.S. Economic policy under trump significantly affect trade,growth in region
* Over short to medium term, effects of U.S. Election to mexican banks would likely be partially contained by banks' strong financial fundamentals
* Over longer term, there could be downside potential for mexican banks' asset quality,loan growth,profitability if there is shift toward U.S. Protectionism Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago