Nov 18 Fitch :

* Mexican banks to be among most exposed in Latin America if change in U.S. Economic policy under trump significantly affect trade,growth in region

* Over short to medium term, effects of U.S. Election to mexican banks would likely be partially contained by banks' strong financial fundamentals

* Over longer term, there could be downside potential for mexican banks' asset quality,loan growth,profitability if there is shift toward U.S. Protectionism Source text for Eikon: