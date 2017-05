Nov 18 Serodus ASA :

* Viggo Harboe Holding 2006 Aps announces results of voluntary offer

* Viggo Harboe Holding 2006 Aps has received acceptance under voluntary offer for 8.1 percent of share capital and voting rights in Serodus

* After offer, Viggo Harboe owns 12.6 million shares, representing 28.3 percent of issued shares in Serodus

