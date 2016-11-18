BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 (Reuters) -
* Gazprom cuts staff by 20 percent in London trading business - WSJ, citing sources
* Gazprom Marketing & Trading, a unit of Gazprom Group, has cut staff numbers by around 20%, including at least six directors - WSJ, citing sources
Source text - on.wsj.com/2f7NtpX
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )