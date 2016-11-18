Nov 18 Europlan :

* Says plans to receive up to 15 billion roubles ($231.17 million) as a result of additional share issue

* Plans to complete placement of shares till the end of 2016

* VTB Capital is the exclusive global coordinator and joint bookrunner of the placement; ATON is a joint bookrunner of the placement Source text: bit.ly/2g5rvpV

