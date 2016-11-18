BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
Nov 18 Union Financiere De France Banque SA :
* UFF announces nomination of Patrick Dixneuf as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )