Nov 18 Aedifica SA :

* Decided to modify terms & conditions of ongoing optional dividend

* Option to subscribe for one new share in consideration for 65.919 euros ($69.91)

* Extends option period until November 30

* Extends option period until November 30

* Delays dividend payment date and listing of new shares until December 2