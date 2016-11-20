BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Nov 20 Cleopatra Hospital :
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 52.9 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
* Q3 consol net profit EGP 19.6 million versus EGP 16.7 million year ago
* Q3 consol revenue EGP 215.1 million versus EGP 81.9 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2eT6ykk) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.