Nov 18 Aixtron SE
* says CFIUS informed GCI and Aixtron that there are
unresolved U.S. National security concerns regarding proposed
transaction
* Aixtron SE says CFIUS informed parties that it plans to
recommend to U.S. President that transaction be prohibited
* Aixtron SE says CFIUS recommended parties request
withdrawal of their notice and abandon the entire transaction
* Aixtron SE says GCI and Aixtron plan to continue to
engage in further discussions to explore means of mitigation
that may be amenable to CFIUS
* Aixtron SE says investigation period for U.S. CFIUS to
review offer by Grand Chip Investment lapsed on November 17,
2016 at midnight est
* Aixtron SE says GCI and Aixtron have decided not to follow
CFIUS recommendation
