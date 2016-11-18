CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
Nov 18 Nikkei:
* Maruha Nichiro Corp aims to boost Europe-bound exports tenfold from current figures to 1 billion yen ($9.03 million) in fiscal 2017 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2f8IxRD) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.