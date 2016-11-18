BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
Nov 18 Optiv Inc:
* Optiv Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Optiv Inc - have applied to list common stock on nyse under the symbol "optv"
* Optiv Inc - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Barclays, Citigroup, Blackstone Capital Markets and Raymond James are among the underwriters to IPO
* Optiv Inc - intend to use portion of IPO net proceeds to repay portion of outstanding indebtedness
* Optiv Inc - William Blair, Evercore ISI, Guggenhein securities and PJT partners LP are also among the underwriters to IPO
* Optiv Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2fE3JCV)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 3.8 million dinars versus 3.6 million dinars year ago