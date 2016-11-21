UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited :
* Fy turnover up 37.2 pct to r4.1 billion
* Fy profit after tax up 70.7 pct to r290 million
* Fy normalised operating profit margin up 160 bps
* Fy normalised diluted heps up 50.8 pct to 126.5 cps
* Dividend up 70.0 pct to 42.2 cps
* Capital expenditure of r250 million is planned for 2017
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.