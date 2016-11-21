UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Elior Group :
* To enter India with 2 acquisitions: MegaBite Food Services and CRCL
* Acquisition in India allows the group to expand into emerging markets, which is one of objectives of 2016-2020 strategic plan
* Transaction is expected to close within next 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.