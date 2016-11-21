Nov 21 Pioneer Food Group Limited

* Summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2016

* FY gross profit margin decreased from 31.9 pct to 29.5 pct whilst adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital nature) increased by 6 pct to r2 273 million

* Adjusted HEPS from continuing operations, before phase I B-BBEE share-based payment charge and hedge, increased by 6 pct to 883 cents per share

* Outlook remains challenging in South Africa

* Gross final dividend of 260 cents (2015: 237 cents) per share has been approved

* FY EPS increased by 49 pct to 912 cents per share, HEPS increased by 36 pct to 904 cents per share

* Remain confident that Pioneer Foods can sustain momentum of profitable top line growth for full year