UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Pioneer Food Group Limited
* Summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2016
* FY gross profit margin decreased from 31.9 pct to 29.5 pct whilst adjusted operating profit (before items of a capital nature) increased by 6 pct to r2 273 million
* Adjusted HEPS from continuing operations, before phase I B-BBEE share-based payment charge and hedge, increased by 6 pct to 883 cents per share
* Outlook remains challenging in South Africa
* Gross final dividend of 260 cents (2015: 237 cents) per share has been approved
* FY EPS increased by 49 pct to 912 cents per share, HEPS increased by 36 pct to 904 cents per share
* Remain confident that Pioneer Foods can sustain momentum of profitable top line growth for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.