UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Astral Foods Ltd :
* Audited Summary Consolidated Results And Dividend Declaration
* FY external revenue increased by 6.1 pct to R11.954 billion
* Decrease in headline earnings from R780 million for previous year, to R373 million for 2016 financial year
* FY basic headline earnings per share down 52.1 percent to 965 cents
* Group's operating profit decreased by 50.1 pct to R549 million
* Declared a final dividend of 100 cents per share
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.