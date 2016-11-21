Nov 21 BGEO Group Plc

* BGEO announces further strengthening of management

* Archil Gachechiladze will be appointed CEO of Georgia Global Utilities ("GGU"), utilities and energy business of group

* David Tsiklauri will be appointed to position of deputy CEO at bank

* Bank is splitting retail banking business into two separate directions, to be managed by two deputy CEOS of bank

* Also consolidating group's utilities and energy businesses under GGU. Current management of utility business will stay unchanged

* As we start to prepare GGU for an IPO, we are further strengthening GGU team and appointing archil as CEO of GGU