BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 BGEO Group Plc
* BGEO announces further strengthening of management
* Archil Gachechiladze will be appointed CEO of Georgia Global Utilities ("GGU"), utilities and energy business of group
* David Tsiklauri will be appointed to position of deputy CEO at bank
* Bank is splitting retail banking business into two separate directions, to be managed by two deputy CEOS of bank
* Also consolidating group's utilities and energy businesses under GGU. Current management of utility business will stay unchanged
* As we start to prepare GGU for an IPO, we are further strengthening GGU team and appointing archil as CEO of GGU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.