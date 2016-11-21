Nov 21 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :

* Announces major transaction in pharmacy business, to become largest pharmaceutical retailer in Georgia

* Signed a sale and purchase agreement, subject to competition agency approval, to acquire JSC ABC Pharmacia

* GHG will merge ABC with its existing pharma business, GPC, and name of merged company will be JSC Georgian Pharmacy

* Transaction values ABC at an enterprise value of GEL 89.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)