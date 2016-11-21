BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Georgia Healthcare Group Plc :
* Announces major transaction in pharmacy business, to become largest pharmaceutical retailer in Georgia
* Signed a sale and purchase agreement, subject to competition agency approval, to acquire JSC ABC Pharmacia
* GHG will merge ABC with its existing pharma business, GPC, and name of merged company will be JSC Georgian Pharmacy
* Transaction values ABC at an enterprise value of GEL 89.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.