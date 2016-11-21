Nov 21 Essentra Plc :

* Trading in component solutions is in line with expectations

* Performance of pipe protection technologies remains subdued

* Company's FY 2016 outlook is now for a like-for-like revenue decline in line with H1 2016 outturn decline of 7 pct (previously a mid single-digit decrease)

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted operating profit in range of 137-142 mln stg (revised from 155 - 165 mln stg)