BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Wins a two-year grant for 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million) to implement FACCESS project as part of Horizon 2020 EU framework program Source text: bit.ly/2gdaSbt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility