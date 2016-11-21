BRIEF-Reinsurance Group of America enters into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement
* Reinsurance Group of America says on May 17, co entered into a letter of credit reimbursement agreement - SEC filing
Nov 21 ATHOS Immobilien AG :
* Extension of purchase offer by Jochen Dickinger to the shareholders of ATHOS till Dec. 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GICs in a cashable position $144 million as of May 18 versus $146 million as of May 17